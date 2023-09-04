THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) have joined forces in a bid to combat illicit financial flows. Speaking when a team from FIC paid a courtesy call on him, ZRA Board Chairperson Dr Caleb Fundanga emphasised the need for ZRA and FIC to meet regularly in order to share information and experiences on how best to tackle Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) resulting in loss of revenue. “We are strategic institutions that share a lot in common and therefore, there is a need to have a very good working relationship,” said Dr Fundanga, according to a statement issued by the authority. Meanwhile, FIC Board Chairperson Dinde Simacheche said combating Illicit Financial Flows called for concerted efforts…...



