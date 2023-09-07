GOVERNMENT says it is in the process of establishing a Gaming Board of Zambia that will ensure formalisation of operations in the sector. And Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba has warned those who operate Bonanza gaming machines against allowing underage children. Speaking when he met casino establishment operators yesterday, Sikumba said his ministry, working with the Ministry of Finance, would submit a Cabinet Memo to cabinet that would see the establishment of the said board. “What is it that we are going to do to make sure that we legislate? There is a Cabinet Memo which is going to be presented to cabinet to be able to now streamline or rather collapse all these multiplicity of centres of power. This particular…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.