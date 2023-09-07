THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has announced an upward adjustment in bus fares following the recent increase in fuel. The bus fares for Inter-Mine routes on the Copperbelt have been increased by K3, and K2.50 for Lusaka peri-urban routes. Copperbelt and Lusaka local routes have been increased by K1.50. Meanwhile, intercity routes have been increased by eight percent. The ERB on August 31, adjusted upwards the pump price for petrol by K3.85 per litre, K3.52 for diesel and K3.86 for Jet A-1 at KKIA. In a statement, Thursday, RTSA Acting Head of Public Relations Mukela Mangolwa said the adjustment in bus fares came in the wake of an increase in fuel pump prices by the ERB. He said…...



