THE Road Development Agency (RDA) has appointed Grace Mutembo as its Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from September 18, 2023. According to a statement issued, Tuesday, the agency stated that Eng. Mutembo’s official appointment came after she had acted in that role for more than a year. The agency stated that Mutembo was the first female Engineer to head the institution responsible for the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of public roads and bridges in Zambia since independence. “The Board of Directors of the Road Development Agency (RDA) wishes to announce the appointment of Eng. Grace Mutembo as Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Road Development Agency with effect from September 18, 2023. Eng. Grace’s appointment…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.