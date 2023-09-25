CHINESE Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui says his country will do its best to help Zambia resolve its debt. And Ambassador Du says the impact of President Hakainde Hichilema’s visit to China will be gradually felt, adding that China will continue to be Zambia’s most reliable partner on its developmental path. Addressing the press, Friday, Ambassador Du assured that China would help restore the international financial market’s confidence in Zambia. “President Hichilema during his visit in China expressed many times his appreciation for the help from China in the debt restructuring process, especially as co-chair of the G20 Common Framework. In the past, China tried its best also with the sacrifice of the Chinese people to help our brothers and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.