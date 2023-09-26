PAC president Andyford Banda says Zambia must take China’s willingness to help the country resolve its debt as an opportunity to initiate discussions on debt cancellation. On Friday last week, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui said his country would do its best to help Zambia resolve its debt. Commenting on this in an interview, Banda said it was his hope that President Hakainde Hichilema had requested that a significant portion of Zambia’s debt to China be written off during his state visit. “Yes we need to find a way if it is possible to make sure that we initiate discussions on debt cancellation. The fact that the Chinese have said that they are willing to help us I think…...



