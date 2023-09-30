FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced an increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to 30.6 million per constituency from the current K28.3 million, for next year. And Dr Musokotwane says K356.1 million has been allocated in the 2024 budget for the recruitment of 5,400 personnel in the education sector and another K344.1 million for the recruitment of 4,000 health personnel. Further, the Finance Minister says government does not intend to re-introduce subsidies on fuel because this might affect the free education policy. Dr Musokotwane has also proposed to revise the Pay As You Earn by increasing the exempt threshold to K5,100 from K4,800. Last year, Dr Musokotwane announced a K167.3 billion budget for 2023. Presenting…...



