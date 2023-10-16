FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia’s debt was restructured in such a way that government will be able to service it without crippling the lives of the people. And Dr Musokotwane says the secret to dealing with a debt crisis is to come out in the open and accept that you have a problem before you. Speaking in Marrakech, Morocco, during the African Finance Ministers’ press briefing at the ongoing World Bank Annual Meetings, Saturday, Dr Musokotwane said Zambia’s debt was restructured in such a way that debt service won’t cripple citizens’ lives. “Let me just elaborate on the basic principles anchored on the debt sustainability analysis, which takes into account firstly the amount of debt that is outstanding…...



