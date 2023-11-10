FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says while the kwacha depreciation is painful to consumers, “minor” depreciations do create competitiveness in the export sector. According to the Bank of Zambia website, as of 12:30 hours yesterday, the Kwacha was buying at K22.6956 and selling at K22.7456. Speaking when he featured on Prime TV, Wednesday, Dr Musokotwane said previously, the kwacha would depreciate rapidly. He was responding to a question on how government would ensure that the gains made in debt reduction in dollar terms were not eroded as more kwacha would be needed to service the amount due. “Yes, that is a valid point and indeed in the past few weeks, we have seen some pressure on the exchange rate. But…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.