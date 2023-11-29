THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it has uncovered a suspected tax evasion scheme orchestrated by Spax Mining Limited proprietor Baba Mulenga, which has resulted in government losing about K8.8 million in tax revenues. According to a statement posted on the ZRA website, Wednesday, the suspected tax evasion scheme involved fraudulent recovery of input Value Added Tax (VAT), underpayment of Mineral Royalty and non-disclosure of income. “In a significant development, the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has uncovered a suspected tax evasion scheme involving fraudulent recovery of input Value Added Tax (VAT), underpayment of Mineral Royalty and non-disclosure of income orchestrated by Mr Baba Kabaso Mulenga, the proprietor of Spax Mining Limited in Chingola. The investigation, prompted by recent revelations and…...



