Minister of Energy Peter Kapala responds to questions from journalists after the launch of the Eighth National Development Plan on Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says government has not reintroduced subsidies on fuel despite the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) maintaining the fuel pump prices for the second consecutive month. Last week, ERB announced that it had maintained the fuel pump prices for December at K29.98 for petrol, K29.96 for diesel, K29.29 for Jet A1 and K20.44 for kerosene. ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa explained that during the 2023 fourth quarter, the board implemented a mechanism to support a moderate transport cost incurred on petroleum products imported by road. He said this was to mitigate the possible adverse impact on domestic prices. Asked in an interview whether government had reintroduced subsidies for the ERB to be able to maintain pump prices for…...