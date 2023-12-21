THE International Monetary Fund Executive Board has completed the second review of the Extended Credit Facility for Zambia, resulting in US$187 million approved disbursement. In a statement, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Musokotwane stated that the total disbursement now stood at US$561 million out of the cumulative sum of US$1.3 billion envisaged under the 38-month ECF programme. “International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has today completed the 2nd review of the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) for Zambia. This results in the disbursement of approximately US$ 187 million. This is the second successful review following the approval of the first review made in July, 2023, which enabled the disbursement of approximately US$188 million from the Fund. Total disbursements to date…...



