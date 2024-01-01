THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has maintained the fuel pump prices for January at K29.98 for petrol, K29.96 for diesel, K29.29 for Jet A1 and K20.44 for kerosene. And ERB has announced that it has suspended monthly fuel price review briefings, stating that communication in regards to pump price changes will now be sent through the media and other channels. Meanwhile, ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa has revealed that the regulator has spent about $3 million in fuel transport equalization since October 2023. At a media briefing, Sunday, ERB Board member Michael Kachumi said the pump prices had been maintained because the international oil prices and the exchange rate resulted in changes in the domestic fuel prices that were below the…...



