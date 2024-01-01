ZESCO Board Chairman Vickson N’cube says citizens will see for themselves when load shedding commences, but for now, it has not started. In an interview, Friday, N’cube said the power cuts being experienced in some areas were explainable in each individual place. “In Bonaventure, we had a couple of poles that fell. When that happened, one transformer also dropped. So those poles had to be replaced, but now we have resolved. There could be some areas that have remained, by and large the whole of Bonaventure has been resolved. We have overload on the line that’s in Ibex Hill caused by development and of more houses in an area that was originally a farm. What happens in that situation is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.