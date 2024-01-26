THE annual inflation for January 2024 has increased by 0.1 percent from the 13.1 percent recorded in December 2023 to 13.2 percent. And the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) has disclosed that the national average price of a 25kg bag of breakfast mealie meal increased by 60.97 percent between January 2023 and January 2024 from K181.46 to K292.09, while roller mealie meal increased by from K148.19 to K244.44. Speaking during a media briefing yesterday, ZamStats Statistician General Mulenga Musepa said the increase in inflation was mainly attributed to price movements of selected non-food items. “Annual inflation for January 2024 increased to 13.2 percent from 13.1 percent recorded in December, 2023. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased…...



