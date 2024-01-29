THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has disclosed that it has intercepted and seized a truck which smuggled 2,222 cases of alcoholic beverages concealed as maize bran, commonly known as Gaga. ZRA says the seized consignment has an estimated potential revenue loss of K4.2 million. In a statement, Sunday, ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala stated that the seizure comes after the authority’s Mobile Enforcement Unit received intelligence information that a truck was offloading beer in a named truck yard in Lusaka. He stated that the alcohol covered under the maize bran was bought in from Eastern Province as a concealment method to mislead officers that they were carrying maize bran. “Now, with ZRA’s continued vigilance, smugglers are also not short…...



