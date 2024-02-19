Former DMMU Coordinator Chanda Kabwe and incumbent Gabriel Pollen (l) when they appeared before the Public Account Committee (PAC) at Parliament Building in Lusaka on May 11, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe says about two million people may be affected by a food shortage due to the continued dry spell. And Kabwe has challenged government to start preparing for animal disease outbreaks which may be induced by the dry spell. In an interview, Kabwe said DMMU needed to quickly conduct a food assessment because without preparation, many people would die of hunger. “I fear that over 2 million people will be affected [and] will be food insecure. And if we don’t prepare adequately, people will die of hunger. It is important that measures are put in place as quickly as possible because about 60 percent of our population are in the informal sector. The informal sector,…...