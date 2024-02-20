THE Kwacha has continued to gain strength against major convertible currencies after facing its highest currency depreciation against the US Dollar. By close of business yesterday, the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) money market rates at 15:30 hrs were showing that the local currency was buying at K22.6969 and selling at K22.7469. At Khondwani Bureau de change, the Kwacha was buying at K21.80 and selling at K23 around mid-day. Another check by a News Diggers crew found the local unit buying at K21.80 and selling at K22.50 at C&A Bureau de change. Meanwhile, at Golden Coin Bureau de change the Kwacha was buying at K22 and selling at K22.44. The check in most Bureau de change found at least two clients…...



