FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia has endorsed IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to serve a second term of office. In a statement, Friday, Dr Musokotwane said Georgieva had done so much for low income countries like Zambia. He added that under Georgieva’s leadership, the IMF had held Zambia’s hand during difficult times such as at the height of the COVID-19 crisis. “It has come to our attention that Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has been nominated by the European Union (EU) to serve a second term of office, starting on 1st October, 2024. As a member of the IMF, Zambia fully endorses Ms Georgieva for the second-term, which she...



