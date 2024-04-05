THE Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) has refuted claims suggesting a reduction in its financial commitment towards the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway. Some netizens have alleged that WCFCB would only inject $50 million into the construction, cutting its initial commitment of $100 million for the project undertaken by Macro Oceans Investment Consortium. However, in a recent interview, WCFCB Chairperson Emmanuel Mbambiko expressed bewilderment regarding the origin of such claims. “I don’t know where people get that news from, I have no idea where they get it from. I think whatever has been committed now is what we committed from the word go. I also read about it and I just said to myself ooh okay, where is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.