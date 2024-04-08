ZESCO says it acknowledges the challenges faced during the previous week of staggered load-shedding programme in Lusaka, and now aims for improved adherence to the schedule. Zesco Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi says the power utility company has commenced the second week of the staggered load shedding programme in Lusaka, with some changes aimed at improving adherence to the schedule. In a statement, Monday, Maumbi stated that the staggered load shedding programme in Lusaka involves residential customers experiencing two power outages lasting four hours each, spread throughout the day. He added that the rest of the country, including industrial, commercial, and farming areas, would continue to face uninterrupted eight-hour power cuts. “Zesco Limited has entered week two of the staggered load shedding...



