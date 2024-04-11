PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he detests the size of the Zambian economy aims to double it during his tenure in State House. And EU Ambassador to Zambia Karolina Stasiak has described Zambia as a strategic partner for Europe in the areas of joint ventures, technology transfer or market expansion. Speaking during the EU-Zambia Business Forum in Kitwe yesterday, President Hichilema urged the European business community not just to look at the Zambian market for business but the continent as a whole. “The market is growing please don’t look at the Zambia market only through the 752,000 square kilometers of the Zambia territory. Yes, this is the primary host location and I think it is a right one but look at...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.