THE Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is investigating unfair trading practices in the commercial poultry industry. In a statement, Thursday, CCPC Senior Public Relations Officer Mubaina Nalwendo revealed that the investigation had been necessitated by concerns from the public over the pricing of poultry products. “The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has instituted a market inquiry into the commercial poultry industry in Zambia pursuant to Part 5 of the Competition and Consumer Protection Act (as amended) read together with Part 3 of the Competition and Consumer Protection (General Regulations) 97 of 2011. The purpose of the market inquiry is to review and understand how the commercial poultry industry operates in order to determine whether there exists any feature or...



