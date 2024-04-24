VEDANTA Resources says it will continue to be the majority shareholder in Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) even as it seeks ways of raising finances. Recently, Reuters reported that International Resources Holdings (IRHs) had submitted an unsolicited bid to acquire majority shares in KCM. Asked in a press query whether Vedanta was in receipt of the purported unsolicited bid, the firm stated that it was in a process of raising funds to operationalise KCM and part of that was through engaging with prospective partners for both short-term and longer-term equity financing. Vedanta Corporate Communications Director Masuzyo Ndhlovu stated that the firm could, however, not disclose the names of the partners or investors it was engaging, saying that this was due to...



