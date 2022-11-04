VEDANTA Resources Holdings Limited (VRHL) has given the Zambian government conditionalities that once it sells its 79.4 per cent shares in Konkola Copper Mines to its subsidiary, Volcan Investment Limited, all tax liabilities, electricity bills and employee dues under the new owner should be written off. The draft agreement at the Ministry of Mines seen by News Diggers shows that government has been holding negotiations with VRHL for a takeover of KCM by Volcan Investment Limited or any of Vedanta’s subsidiaries (NewCo) with a planned US$1 billion recapitalisation to be disbursed quarterly. ON 24th October, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe announced that government would be making a final position on the status of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM). He said his office…...



