OIL Marketing Companies Association of Zambia (OMCAZ) president Dr Kafula Mubanga says what is happening to the country now where Vitol Energy is withholding fuel stock is the reason his association advocates for multiuse of the TAZAMA pipeline. On Tuesday, the country learned that there was a shortage of diesel in Lusaka with most filling stations, especially in the Eastern region of the Capital City running out of the commodity. Meanwhile, sources at Energy Regulation Board (ERB) told News Diggers that Agro Fuel and its International Partner Vitol Energy, who were contracted to supply diesel to Indeni through the TAZAMA pipeline, had withheld stock on grounds that the recently revised commodity price was too low. However, the Energy Regulation Board...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.