POLICE in Lusaka have shot dead four armed criminals, among them 44-year-old Felix Mwanja, a former reserve police officer. In a statement, Saturday, Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale disclosed that on Friday, May 31, 2024, around 15:00 hours, police received a report of aggravated robbery, where suspected armed criminals attacked a shop owner in Lusaka’s Mungule area. “Police in Lusaka have gunned down four suspected armed criminals who include a 44-year-old former police reserve officer. The former reserve police officer was identified as Felix Mwanja of Makeni Villa. The suspects, who were using a Toyota IST bearing registration number AIC 3824 which was covered with mud, fired at police officers who intercepted them around 01:00 hours along 70-70 road in Kanyama...