GOVERNMENT has announced that it has reached a Staff-Level-Agreement on economic policies and reforms following the successful third review of the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Programme which will see the country receive $388 million. Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has thanked the IMF for considering Zambia’s request for additional financing to respond to the drought. In a statement, Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance stated that the Staff-Level-Agreement was however subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board. “The Government of the Republic of Zambia and the IMF have reached a Staff-Level-Agreement on economic policies and reforms following the successful third review of the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Programme. This Staff Level Agreement includes a request made by government...



