OIL Marketing Companies Association of Zambia president, Dr Kafula Mubanga, says Agro Fuels has agreed to work with local firms and help them build up capacity. And Dr Mubanga has accused government of deliberately selecting companies that had no capacity to deliver in its selective bidding process, hence the failure by five OMCs to supply the country with low Sulphur diesel. However, Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia Secretary General, Benson Tembo, says this failure can be due to delayed decision making by OMCs whose parent companies are outside Zambia because many firms were still learning the process of transporting finished petroleum products through the pipeline. On Friday last week, Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary, Peter Mumba, disclosed that about five...



