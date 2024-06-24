ZESCO Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi says no specific time limit will be attached to the emergency power rationing because it will only happen as and when the system is constrained, for as long as it is necessary. On Saturday, the utility company announced that it had instituted emergency load management which would disrupt power supply to its customers outside of the planned schedule. The power utility said the measure had been taken in order to achieve system stability due to constrained power generation. And in an interview, Maumbi said the emergency load management wouldn’t be predictable, as power could go off for as little as two minutes or as much as two hours at a time. “It is important for people...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.