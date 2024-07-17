MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe says the rationale behind government’s decision to establish Zambia Minerals Investment Corporation is to ensure a 100 percent Zambian owned firm representing government’s interests in mining. On Monday, Centre for Trade Policy and Development Executive Director, Isaac Mwaipopo, challenged government to provide clarity on why it wanted to establish Zambia Minerals Investment Corporation to represent its interests in mining when it already had ZCCM-IH. This was after acting Mines Minister Collins Nzovu disclosed that Cabinet had resolved to create a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called Zambia Minerals Investment Corporation, which would represent government’s interests in mining. Nzovu told the National Assembly on Friday that the SPV would extend government’s benefits from the mining sector beyond taxation....



