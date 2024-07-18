THE Bank of Zambia has appointed Calvin Habasonda and Maibiba Mulala as joint liquidation managers for Investrust Bank Plc. In a statement, Wednesday, BOZ Assistant Director for Communication, Besnat Mwanza, disclosed that the appointments were effective from July 12, 2024. “On 8 July 2024, the Bank of Zambia notified depositors, directors, shareholders, creditors and any other interested parties that Investrust Bank Plc was put under compulsory liquidation in accordance with section 127 of the Banking and Financial Services Act 2017. In view of the above, please be advised that the Bank of Zambia has appointed Mr Calvin Habasonda Assistant Director – Regulatory Policy, Licensing and Liquidations and Mr Maibiba Mulala, Principal Examiner as joint liquidation managers effective 12 July, 2024...



