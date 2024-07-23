THE 2025-2027 Medium Term Budget plan has revealed that the country’s domestic economic growth in 2024 is expected to significantly decline to 2.3 percent from 5.4 percent recorded in 2023. According to the Green Paper signed by Acting Secretary to the Treasury, Nsandi Manza, this development is as a result of a reduction in economic activities in some key industries such as agriculture and electricity generation. “Growth in 2024 is expected to slow down to 2.3 percent from 5.4 percent recorded in 2023. This is on account of a reduction in economic activities in some key industries such as agriculture and electricity generation. Inflationary pressures and volatility in the exchange rate will also have a negative impact on the performance...



