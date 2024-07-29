MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe has described the removal of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) from provisional liquidation as an exciting time for the country. However, he says the asset has deteriorated beyond measure during the liquidation period, and a lot of work will be needed to rebuild it so that it can significantly contribute to the growth of the economy. On Thursday, the Lusaka High Court removed KCM from provisional liquidation and terminated the winding-up proceedings commenced by ZCCM-IH. High Court Judge Charles Kafunda also discharged Celine Nair from her position as KCM Provisional Liquidator. Meanwhile, Vedanta said it had initiated the process of transferring funds to KCM accounts to pay creditors, who should begin receiving their money this week. Reacting...



