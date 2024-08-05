MINISTER of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe says Zambia was getting crumbs out of KCM and Mopani Copper Mine. Kabuswe also says Zambia was still among the top three copper producers globally despite it being at its lowest peak. Meanwhile, Kabuswe says investment pledges of about $7 billion have so far been actualised in the mining sector since UPND took office. Speaking at the 2024 Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka, Thursday, Kabuswe said KCM management had a mountain to climb to get back to productivity. “Where’s Mopani? How can they not be here? Because I have seen KCM seated here. So, when I see that KCM is even seated in the midst of the meeting and Mopani, what was...



