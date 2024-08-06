MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe says government’s decision to map the whole country will help reduce illegal mining activities. On Sunday, Police in Kasempa clashed with some illegal miners as they attempted to remove them from a mine in Dengwe area. The illegal miners resisted by throwing stones at police officers, leading to a violent clash. In an interview, Monday, Kabuswe attributed the acts of illegal mining activities to the failure by successive governments to map the country. “Government has already got a plan for the whole country, it’s not that we are going to be impulsive, we are not impulsive. What has happened is that the country was not doing exploration, it was not mapping; the country is behind so...



