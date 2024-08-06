CTPD executive director Isaac Mwaipopo speaks at a public discussion forum on the state of the economy and public investment in children at Southern Sun Hotel in Lusaka on October 5, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CTPD executive director Isaac Mwaipopo speaks at a public discussion forum on the state of the economy and public investment in children at Southern Sun Hotel in Lusaka on October 5, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Centre for Policy, Trade and Development says the country will continue struggling to manage the cost of living due to unpredictable energy availability and fluctuating energy costs. The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection recently revealed that the cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka increased by K133.48 in July, now standing at K10,575.93. In an interview, Saturday, CTPD Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo said the increase in the cost of living was also due to the poor maize production recorded this year. He urged government to continue identifying and implementing existing measures to support the most vulnerable members of society. “It is expected that we are going to continue having a challenge in terms of containing the...