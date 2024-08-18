THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says it has received an application from Zesco for the approval of an emergency tariff adjustment for its Residential, Commercial and Maximum Demand customer categories. According to a public notice and call for comment on Zesco’s application, the power utility applied for an emergency tariff for three customer categories: Residential, Commercial and Maximum Demand. The adjustment is expected to impact approximately 44% of customers or 417,365 households and tariffs were expected to rise between 50 and 156 percent. “ZESCO submitted an application for an emergency tariff for three (3) customer categories namely; Residential, Commercial and Maximum Demand. A separate emergency tariff proposal was approved by the Board for Power Purchase Agreement based customers in April,...



