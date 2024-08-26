ZESCO Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi has expressed optimism that the planned 17 hours load shedding schedule will be more stable. The utility company recently announced that load-shedding time would increase to 17 hours per day effective September 1, 2024. In an interview, Maumbi said now that the 17-hour load-shedding will be implemented across the country, stability on when power is cut and restored should be expected. “We don’t stick to the schedule in some areas, not most areas. It’s not in most areas. That I can guarantee you. Lusaka and Copperbelt are the most noisy. It’s mainly in the larger cities because of the factories and the like and so the demand is wayward. You know, we control supply but we...



