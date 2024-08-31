Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba (c) with Zesco board chairperson Vickson Ncube (l) and ERB board chairman James Banda (r) speaking to the press during a media briefing at Energy Regulation Board headquarters in Lusaka on Friday 30th August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTRY of Energy Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba says Zambia will in the next two years become a net exporter of electricity because of the various measures which government is currently implementing. Mumba also says following ERB’s decision to reject Zesco’s application for an emergency tariff hike, government will financially support the power utility. Asked what would become of Zambia should the country experience another drought this coming rainy season at a media briefing on the energy situation, Friday, Mumba assured that government had put in place sufficient measures to ensure energy security. “In case the situation continues…we have the forecasts which looks quite exciting but anything can go wrong. Where will Zambia be? I just want to assure the nation...