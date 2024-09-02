ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says 2024 should be the last year that the country suffers not only a devastating, but a humiliating energy crisis. And Ncube says irregular power rationing hours will continue, given that exports are not in Zesco’s control and faults can occur at any time. Speaking during the Roma Parish working breakfast on Navigating the Energy Crisis, Saturday, Ncube said President Hakainde Hichilema had been chairing a number of crisis meetings aimed at finding lasting solutions to the energy crisis. “There is an African proverb that says ‘the best time to have planted a tree to provide shade was 25 years ago, but the next best time is now’. There is no benefit in us explaining...



