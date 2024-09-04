THE Solar Industry Association of Zambia has observed that the uncertainty regarding future net metering tariff structures could create hesitation among potential investors who are unsure about long-term returns on their solar investments. Recently, the Energy Regulation Board set the net metering tariff at K1.59/kWh and stated that it would be in effect until December 31, 2024. In an interview, Tuesday, Association president Matanda Mwewa said while net metering could relieve some pressure on the national grid, it also required that the grid be robust enough to handle the influx of electricity from multiple small-scale producers. “While net metering can relieve some pressure on the national grid, it also requires that the grid be robust enough to handle the influx...



