ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani says the power utility company is trying to avoid shutting down by all means. And Mapani says Zesco can be happy if all its domestic customers went off its power grid because that would help grow industries by reserving more power for them. Meanwhile, Mapani reiterated that Zesco would re-submit its emergency tariff hike proposal to the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) because the power utility was looking to raise $14 million per month to make its work more efficient. Last month, ERB rejected Zesco’s application for an emergency tariff hike, noting that increased tariffs would inevitably increase the cost of living and worsen the current state of affairs. Speaking during a News Diggers-organised Public Discussion...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.