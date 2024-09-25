NKANA Independent MP Binwell Mpundu says authorities are to blame for the death of five illegal miners at Green Mountain TD52 in Kitwe. On Saturday, Copperbelt Police disclosed that five illegal miners had died after part of the Tailing Dam, commonly known as the Green Mountain TD52, collapsed on them in Kitwe. But Mpundu says the activities at TD52 cannot be categorised as illegal because they were happening around a licensed area, and insisted that authorities were aware of the full scale mining activities happening at the site. In a recent interview, Mpundu said there were indications of low safety measures at the site. “I think that from the stories we are getting if there have been indications of low...



