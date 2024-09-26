JESUIT Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Executive Director Fr Alex Muyebe says the cost of living will continue to escalate beyond K10,000 for the remainder of 2024. Giving his analysis in an interview on the cost of living under the new dawn administration, Fr Muyebe said it was not known when the cost of living would reduce but that indications pointed to a continued escalation. “First of all, we need to ask ourselves what the drivers of cost of living are. Like we have noticed in the past through our studies, one of the key drivers is the cost of fuel pump prices. That has still remained high. We know that was not changed at the last review, we don’t...



