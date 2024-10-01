MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says the increase in copper production by 6.2 percent this year shows a positive trajectory in attaining the three million tonnes projected by government. During the 2025 national budget presentation last Friday, Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane disclosed that copper production had increased by 6.2 percent. In an interview, Kabuswe said the increase in copper production was exciting especially with the revamping of various mines in the sector. “The copper production has increased by 6.2 percent this year as you heard the minister announce in the budget and this is key for us to reach the three million tonnes. We have to increase production and an increase in productivity means more activities around...



