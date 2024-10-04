SCIENCE and Technology Minister Felix Mutati has disclosed that his ministry is working with Google to deliver a centre of excellence in emerging technology in Zambia. Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has revealed that government has so far on-boarded about 1.5 million citizens onto the Integrated National Registration Information System Platform. And President Hakainde Hichilema says Africa is least developed digital-wise and as such it needs to leapfrog to get to a digital economy Speaking, Thursday, during the 2024 Digital Government Africa Summit, Mutati also revealed that government was working with the UNDP to deliver a Mine Tech Hub. “We have your excellency under partnership and collaboration working with the Finnish government and with the Tony Blair...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here