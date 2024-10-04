SCIENCE and Technology Minister Felix Mutati has disclosed that his ministry is working with Google to deliver a centre of excellence in emerging technology in Zambia. Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has revealed that government has so far on-boarded about 1.5 million citizens onto the Integrated National Registration Information System Platform. And President Hakainde Hichilema says Africa is least developed digital-wise and as such it needs to leapfrog to get to a digital economy Speaking, Thursday, during the 2024 Digital Government Africa Summit, Mutati also revealed that government was working with the UNDP to deliver a Mine Tech Hub. “We have your excellency under partnership and collaboration working with the Finnish government and with the Tony Blair...