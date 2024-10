Energy Regulation Board board chairperson James Banda making his remarks during the Energy Regulation Board's Zesco emergency tariff application public hearing at Mulungushi conference center in Lusaka on Monday 7th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ENERGY Regulation Board (ERB) Chairperson James Banda says a decision on Zesco’s application for an emergency tariff hike will be made this Thursday. And Zesco Managing Director Victor Mapani says the current situation is so bad that people panic when they get power for more than three hours because they fear that they might have completely no power the next day. Speaking during a public hearing on Zesco’s emergency tariff increase proposal, Monday, Banda said the possible outcomes of the application were an acceptance of the proposal, a rejection or an acceptance with some modifications. “The decision will be made publicly. We will make a decision on Thursday 10th October and we will announce it publicly. So, between now and...