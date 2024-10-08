ENERGY Regulation Board (ERB) Chairperson James Banda says a decision on Zesco’s application for an emergency tariff hike will be made this Thursday. And Zesco Managing Director Victor Mapani says the current situation is so bad that people panic when they get power for more than three hours because they fear that they might have completely no power the next day. Speaking during a public hearing on Zesco’s emergency tariff increase proposal, Monday, Banda said the possible outcomes of the application were an acceptance of the proposal, a rejection or an acceptance with some modifications. “The decision will be made publicly. We will make a decision on Thursday 10th October and we will announce it publicly. So, between now and...



