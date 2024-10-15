Empty Market: Some vendors have refused to trade inside the gutted City Market even after being allocated with trading space on January 19, 2018 - Picture By Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT, through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, has signed 10 contracts for the construction of new markets and extension of bus stations at a cost of K166, 295, 439.67. According to a statement issued by Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Public Relations Officer Chila Namaiko, the construction of some infrastructure projects in different parts of the country was funded with the support of KfW, a German development bank. “The government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), has signed 10 contracts for the construction of new markets and extension of bus stations at a cost of K166, 295, 439.67. MLGRD Permanent Secretary (Administration) Mr. Maambo Haamaundu stated that, in Eastern Province, the...