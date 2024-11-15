Economics Association of Zambia president Lubinda Haabazoka speaks at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (Osisa) at Chrismar Hotel in Lusaka on October 3, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Economics Association of Zambia president Lubinda Haabazoka speaks at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (Osisa) at Chrismar Hotel in Lusaka on October 3, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Dr Lubinda Haabazoka says the country currently needs a Monetary Policy aimed at pushing back liquidity into the economy. On Wednesday, the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) raised its Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points to 14.0 per cent, attributing the increase to actual and projected inflation, which remained above the 6-8 per cent target band. Monetary policy is a set of tools used by a nation’s central bank to control the overall money supply and promote economic growth and employ strategies such as revising interest rates and changing bank reserve requirements. Commenting on the recent MPR adjustment in an interview, Thursday, Dr Haabozoka said what BOZ needed to do was to stabilise the Kwacha and not raise...